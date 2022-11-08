  • Tuesday, 8th November, 2022

Osinbajo, DMO DG to Headline 2022 Nigerian Investors Conference

The adverse effect of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy as well as Nigeria’s fast approaching general elections would be key factors in taking a critical look at the country’s capital market and investment environment at the 10th edition of the annual Nigerian Investors Conference.

Queuing into the imperative, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is scheduled to present the keynote address at the event slatedforThursday, November 10, 2022.

Osinbajo is headlining a large pool of prominent players and seasoned experts participating at the event, including the CEO of the Central Securities Clearing System Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri; CEO of FMDQ Group, Mr. Bola Onadele-Koko; Divisional Head, Capital Market, Nigerian Exchange Limited, Mr. Jude Onyeka Chiemeka and Director General Debt Management Office, Ms. Patience Oniha.

According to the organizers of the event, the Association of Asset Custodians of Nigeria (AACN), the umbrella body for Nigerian custodian banks, the theme of the event is, ‘Nigeria: Capital Flows, Investment and Regulatory Landscapes,’ a subject matter that necessitates a comprehensive unlocking of the country’s economy to enable investors and other stakeholders tap into such opportunities.

AACN President, Mr. Biodun Adebimpe, said a cardinal objective of the annual meeting is to create awareness about the huge potential that the Nigerian economy presents and to avail investors with relevant information about various sectors of the economy. 

Chief Economist for Africa (ex-SA) at J.P Morgan, Mr. Gbolahan Taiwo, will provide a ‘Macroeconomic update on Nigeria’, during the session, Among topics to be dissected at the virtual event (via Zoom, YouTube) include: Capital Flows, Role of Capital Market Players, Financial Market Infrastructure, Investment and Regulatory Changes, etc.

