Former Military Administrator’s Wife Regains Freedom After 3 Days in Kidnappers’ Den

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Wife of Colonel Theophilus Bamigboye (rtd), former Military Administrator of Bauchi and Osun state, Mrs. Jumoke Bamigboye, who was kidnapped on Saturday in Oko- Olowo area, Ilorin in Ilorin west local government area of Kwara state, regained her freedom Monday night.

Already, the state police command has said that, it has arrested three persons in connection with the incident.

Mrs. Bamigboye who is also a Chief Magistrate with the State judiciary was released by her abductors after three days in captivity.

THISDAY investigations further revealed that, Mrs. Bamigboye was returning from her farm in Oko Olowo where she went to supervise Garri processing which was to be supplied to some customers, when she was abducted.

It was gathered that the kidnappers who later got in contact with her family demanded for a ransom of N100million which was later negotiated downward to N50million as at Monday evening.

Contacted, the husband of the victim, Colonel Bamigboye(rtd) who confirmed the abduction to THISDAY in Ilorin on Tuesday in a telephone interview said that she was kidnapped by gunmen at Oko-Olowo while returning from the farm on Saturday.

He said, “She was returning from the farm on Saturday evening when gunmen waylaid and forced her out of the car.

“They(kidnappers) took her away to an unknown destination. They later got in contact and demanded for ransom to be paid before her release”.

Bamigboye however said that she was released on Monday night but not without the payment of ransom.

He added, “She was set free and released last night(Monday), we thank God for her safety but not without payment of ransom.”

Bamigboye said that his wife had been taken to the hospital for medical attention after her release from the den of kidnappers.

Also contacted, the state command Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi who confirmed the release said that she was released by the kidnappers last night.

He said that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the kidnap of Mrs. Bamigboye who is a Magistrate in Kwara state Judiciary.

Okasanmi was however silent on whether any ransom was paid to the kidnappers before she was released.

He said, “Yes, she has been released and three suspects were arrested and effort to get the remaining suspects underway, please.”

Meanwhile, sympathizers have been trooping to the residence of Colonel Bamigboye at the GRA area of Ilorin to congratulate him on the release of his wife.

Some of the sympathizers sighted included the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, his chiefs and Oloris while he has been receiving telephone calls from well-wishers across the country.