  • Tuesday, 8th November, 2022

Contempt: Court Orders Remand of EFCC Boss at Kuje Correctional Center 

Breaking

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

Justice Chizoba Oji of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Maitama has ordered the remand of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the Kuje Correctional Center, Abuja for disobeying an earlier order of the court directed at the Commission.

Delivering ruling in an application brought by one Rufus Ojuawo, Justice Oji held that the “Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is in contempt of the orders of this court made on November 21, 2018 directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja to return to the applicant his Range Rover (Super charge) and the sum of N40, 000,000.00 (Forty Million Naira)”.

In the ruling delivered on October 28, 2022, the court stated that the EFCC’s Boss “should be committed to prison at Kuje Correctional Centre for his disobedience, and continued disobedience of the said order of court made on November 21st, 2018, until he purges himself of the contempt”.

A Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment dated November 3, 2022 and sighted by our Correspondent noted that the Inspector General of Police had been directed to “ensure that the order of this honourable court is executed forthwith”.

Details soon….

