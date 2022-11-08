  • Tuesday, 8th November, 2022

Brazil: Jesus IN, Firmino OUT of Qatar 2022

Striker Gabriel Jesus has been recalled after being left out of September’s friendlies.

But there is no place for their Arsenal team-mate, defender Gabriel.

Brazil start their campaign against Serbia on 24 November, followed by games against Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

They have won five World Cup titles, with their most recent victory in 2002, but lost 2-1 to Belgium in the quarter-finals in 2018.

There are 12 Premier League players in Tite’s squad, with Liverpool’s Alisson and Manchester City’s Ederson to battle for the starting goalkeeper’s spot.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has been named, while the midfielders include Manchester United’s Casemiro and Fred, Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, Liverpool’s Fabinho and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta.

Dani Alves, the 39-year-old former Barcelona right back who now plays for Mexican side Pumas UNAM, has also been selected.

A talented selection of forwards sees the likes of Manchester United’s Anthony and Tottenham’s Richarlison join Paris St-Germain star Neymar in Qatar.

Firmino has not played for Brazil since last year’s defeat by Argentina in the Copa America final, with his form this season not enough to force his way back in, with Real Madrid duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr, plus Barcelona’s Raphinha, also preferred.

Flamengo striker Pedro, who has two caps for Brazil, was also selected ahead of Firmino.

The 25-year-old celebrated his call-up by proposing to his girlfriend straight after hearing the news.

