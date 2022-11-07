Medical and Dental Consultants Dissociate Selves from Usmanu Danfodiyo ASUU Attack on VC, Labour Minister 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) has distanced itself from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University chapter statement against the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the union, Dr. B. Jibrin and Dr. L. G. Ango respectively, and made available to journalists at the weekend in Osogbo, they clarified that the union in line with the provisions of the ‘Labour Act’ had written and sought the intervention of the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity to ensure the payment of their salaries, saying the union has never been favoured in anyway as it is alleged by the ASUU-UDUS leadership in their statement.

They said MDCAN is often compelled to step in to protect the rights of its members who are also university staff, adding that the ASUU can legitimately fight for its lawful rights without trampling on the rights of others.

The statement read apart: “The MDCAN UDUTH chapter has noted once again with dismay over the recent press statement issued out by the ASUU-UDUS branch on November 2, 2022, calling to question the integrity of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige; the vice chancellor of UDUS and the provost of the College of Health Sciences, UDUS in carrying out its lawful duties. It has become necessary to set the records straight for the benefit of the public to protect the validity of the degrees of our students and for posterity.

“We strenuously dissociate ourselves from the said statement.

“We are all aware that Nigeria is facing the worst brain-drain in its history. Nigeria today has a ratio of doctor to patient 1 to 10.000 as against the recommended 1 to 600. The few doctors left are experiencing the worst burnout in recent history.

“The College of Health Sciences, UDUS, is the only fully accredited institution for training medical doctors in the former Sokoto State comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States. Any disruption of medical training will further worsen the already acute shortage of medical doctors within the sub-region.”