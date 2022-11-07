Ilana Omo Oodua Condemns Attack on Military in Ogun

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The umbrella body of Yoruba nation self-determination struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, yesterday condemned the attack on the military by some people said to be agitating for the creation of Yoruba nation in Ado/Odo Ota, Ogun-State, last Friday.

The body, under the leadership of a renowned Historian, Prof. Banji Akintoye, said that those who attacked the military were unknown to the leadership of the organization.

Akintoye stated that the body was never consulted nor involved in the planning and execution of the rally.

The group, in a statement by its General Secretary, Dr. Olatunde Amusat, said that there was the likelihood that the violent attack on the military vehicles and personnel, which is against the modicum of its operation and Yoruba nation self-determination agitators, was sponsored by some reactionary elements to tarnish the image of the Yoruba movement for liberation.

Amusat said: “It has come to our notice that the violent conduct of some people who claimed to be Yoruba nation agitators who attacked the vehicle and personnel of the Nigeria military during their protest on Friday at Ado/Odo Ota, Ogun-State.

“We want to state very expressly that we condemn the action of the attackers and we dissociate ourselves from their action. Ilana Omo Oodua stands for a peaceful agitation and violence has never been part of our history.

“We also want to state that those who perpetrated the attack were neither our members nor affiliates and Ilana Omo Oodua was never consulted before the rally. We were also not part of the planning and execution of the rally. Therefore, the attackers are on their own.

“Lastly, we call on the security agencies to be unbiased in their investigation. We are of the opinion that the attackers must have been sponsored by some reactionary elements to tarnish the image of the Yoruba movement for self-determination. We say this because those attackers we saw on the trending video are unknown to us.”