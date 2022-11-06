  • Sunday, 6th November, 2022

Put Obasanjo on Redesigned Naira Note to Inspire Future Generations, Atiku Tells FG

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has stated that his former boss and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, ought to be in the proposed redesigned naira note to inspire the future generation of Nigerians.


Atiku, in a series of tweets also saluted the 85-year-old elder statesman and African Union’s mediator for leading peace talks between the Ethiopian Government and Tigrayan rebels after two years of devastating conflict that have claimed thousands of lives and left millions needing aid in Africa’s second-most populous country.


For two years, Ethiopia’s government and the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front had been in a civil war that devastated much of northern Ethiopia.
The two parties agreed to a cease-fire a few days ago, after a week of peace talks mediated by Obasanjo, led by the African Union.
Reacting to the development, Atiku wrote via his Twitter handle that he was not surprised, saying Obasanjo had done the same in Liberia and São Tomé while in office.


“I am not surprised. I know my boss. He did the same thing in Liberia and São Tomé and Príncipe during our time in office,” the PDP candidate said. Atiku was Nigeria’s Vice-President between May 1999 and May 2007 when Obasanjo was a democratically elected President. Obasanjo and Atiku’s second term in office was not smooth but the two would later resolve their differences.


He wrote, “I celebrate the extraordinary prowess of His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in bringing peace to Ethiopia. I am not surprised. I know my boss. He did the same thing in Liberia and São Tomé and Príncipe during our time in office. If for nothing else, he is most deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize, and I will nominate him when entries are open for nominations.


“Africa is blessed to have a statesman of such impeccable democratic credentials as Chief Obasanjo – a man whose image ought to be in the redesigned Naira note to inspire future generations of Nigerians to sacrifice for their nation and continent.


“On behalf of my family, I congratulate you, President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, for successfully ending the Ethiopia-Tigray conflict. And I thank God for the gift of wisdom and foresight He gave you, which you have used creditably to steer Nigeria and Africa on the right path.”


On October 26, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele said the apex bank will issue redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, effective December 15, 2022, while the new and existing currencies will remain legal tender and circulate together until January 31, 2023.

