  • Sunday, 6th November, 2022

Police Confirm Release of 21 Abducted Katsina Children

Nigeria | 20 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command last night announced the release of 21 children abducted by bandits.

The children were working in farmland at Kamfani Mailafiya village in Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) had on Friday urged authorities to swing into action and rescue the children.

In a statement signed by UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms Cristian Munduate, the UN agency described the abductions as “reprehensible.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, who announced the release of the victims in a message he sent on the command’s WhatsApp platform, said the victims comprising 17 girls and four boys have since been reunited with their respective families as investigations continue.

The abducted children, according to Isah, are aged between 15 and 18 years.

Bandits had last Sunday kidnapped the victims who were working on the farm in the community and demanded for the sum of N30 million as ransom.

But Isah, a Superintendent of Police, in the message, said: “Good evening gentlemen of the Press. It is with great joy that I announce the release of all the 21 abducted workers that were kidnapped while working in farmland at Kamfanin Mai Lafiya village, Faskari LGA of Katsina State. They have been reunited with their families. Investigation is ongoing.”

