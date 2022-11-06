Omo-Agege: Tinubu’s Presidency Will Protect Itsekiri Interest





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege yesterday noted that if elected, the presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu would protect the interest of the Itsekiri people and put an end to their marginalisation.



Omo-Agege, the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), urged the Itsekiri people in Delta South to vote for Tinubu and himself as president and governor in the 2023 general elections.



He made the appeal yesterday during a visit to Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami at his Warri country home.

The deputy senate president said the Itsekiri nation was renowned for contributing the bulk of money for Delta state through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) but hardly got what was commensurate.



He described the Itsekiri nation as unique, noting that the status quo “is not good enough for the wellbeing of the Itsekiri people. So, we need to change the narrative of marginalization the Itsekiris have suffered.”



Omo-Agege explained that the 2023 governorship election “is a watershed that will change the course of politics in the state. The Itsekiris will also support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President, as well as other APC candidates at all levels.



“As a senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district, there is no community he has not attracted development to in his district.



”I have visited the Olu of Warri and consulted the Itsekiri nation. I made a pledge to Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III to consult with the Itsekiri nation, before taking any decision that would affect them.



“I can leave here comforted that the Itsekiri nation is behind our mandate, seeing the number of people here,” the deputy senate president.

Emami, also Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom and leader of APC in Delta South, prayed for Senator Omo–Agege noting that the Itsekiris are one and united family, despite her internal issues.



“Nobody should play politics with our internal issues. I can speak on behalf of Itsekiri as far as Asiwaju and your project are concerned. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s project is Itsekiri project.

“To us, your project is also our (Ijaw, Itsekiri and Isoko) project. Itsekiris are prepared for Asiwaju and that goes for you as well,” he said.



Dignitaries, who joined Emami to receive Omo-Agege at his home, include a chieftain of the APC and prominent member of the Ologbotsere family, Sir Sunny Mene; two elders of the Ologbotsere family; APC leader and Delta South campaign Coordinator, Prince Yemi Emiko; Delta South APC senatorial candidate, Mr Joel Onowakpo Thomas and APC Warri Federal constituency candidate, Mr. Ekpoto Ekpoto Emmanuel.