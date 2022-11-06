  • Sunday, 6th November, 2022

#Arise TV Townhall Series: Kola Abiola Harps on Need to Address Nigeria’s Security Architecture

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mr. Kola Abiola has said that there is need to address the security architecture of the country.

Abiola disclosed this Saturday at the presidential townhall meeting organised by ARISE NEWS Channel in partnership with Centre for Democracy Development.

He also decried the fact that the national security committee of the country had not sat since 1999 in spite of the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.