  • Saturday, 5th November, 2022

UNN Committed to Training Professionals for National Devt, Says VC

Nigeria | 49 mins ago

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The management of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has expressed its commitment to the training of professionals in various fields of study to equip them with requisite skills to contribute to national development. 

Vice  Chancellor of UNN, Professor Charles Arinzechukwu Igwe, stated this at the formal presentation of the UNN  Business School at Enugu, noting that the school was already achieving its mandate of producing high level professionals.

Prof. Igwe, who is also the Chairman, Board of the UNN Business School, charged the graduates to be good ambassadors of the School by contributing to national development.

The VC, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof Johnson Urama, stated that the School was birthed few years back for the purpose of providing professional education at Masters and Doctorate levels in various areas of specialisation.

He added that the School also awards certificates in short term programmes, conducts research and provides consultancy services.

According to him, the formal presentation of the Business School became necessary as the management has deemed it fit to tell the story of the School to the public.

The Director of the UNN Business School, Professor Josaphant Onwumere had earlier in his address stated that the vision of the School was to become an undisputed world-class business school. 

He assured that the School would sustain its mission of producing world-class professional graduates that would drive entrepreneurship in Nigeria, the African continent and beyond. 

“Our core values are ethics and integrity, academic and professional freedom, meritocracy and service excellence,” he said.

The formal presentation of the School climaxed with the 

ground breaking of the proposed UNN Business School Complex. 

