Hyundai IONIQ 5 Continues Stride with 10 Best Cars Selection

Bennett Oghifo

Hyundai Motor Company has announced that IONIQ 5, a fully electric midsize CUV, has been selected among 10 Best Cars for the 2022-2023 Japan Car of the Year (JCOTY). Along the 48 candidates, 11 models were named as the 10 Best Cars of the year to compete for the winner of Japan Car of the Year in December through a series of test drives*.

IONIQ 5 debuted in February 2021 as the first of battery electric vehicle (BEV) lineup of Hyundai Motor’s brand IONIQ. Built on the Hyundai Motor’s Electric Global Modular Platform, (E-GMP) architecture, the car offers strong performance, ultra-fast charging, a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, as well as advanced connectivity and various driver assistance features that enhance the in-car experience for all.

In February 2022, Hyundai Motor entered the Japanese passenger vehicle market pursuing smart, sustainable, and freedom in mobility under the vision of ‘progress for Humanity.’ Furthermore, ‘Hyundai Mobility Japan’ was also established to lead the ever-evolving market by providing Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs), operating online platforms that connect sales to after-services and providing various mobility services to Japanese customers.

Previously, IONIQ 5 has earned many prestigious international accolades, including World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, German Car of the Year, World Car of the Year, UK Car of the Year, Auto Express’ Car of the Year, Auto Bild’s Best Import Cars and many more in 2022. The model also took the top prize at the inaugural Best Cars of the Year 2021/2022 Awards.

Now celebrating its 43rd year, Japan Car of the Year was created with the aim of advancing Japan’s motorization and to inform consumers of the latest models and technologies. The award is operated by the Japan Car of the Year Executive Committee and the selection to be made among the vehicles released in the Japanese domestic car market from November 1 of the previous year to October 31 of the current year.

The final winner of the Awards will be announced in December.

Winner of the 10 Best Cars of 2022-2023 Japan Car of the Year

– IONIQ 5 (Hyundai Motor Company)

– Alto (Suzuki)

– X-TRAIL (Nissan)

– Fairlady Z (Nissan)

– CX-60 e-SKYACTIV D (Mazda)

– Arkana (Renault)

– Crown (Toyota)

– Sakura/eK Cross EV (Nissan/Mitsubishi)

– Civic e:HEV/Civic Type R (Honda)

– iX (BMW)

– Range Rover (Land Rover).

*Note: Due to the tied vote, 11 models won the 10 Best Cars for 2022-2023 Japan Car of the Year.