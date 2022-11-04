Jumia Nigeria Begins Black Friday Campaign with over 50,000 Vendors 

Emma Okonji

Jumia, Africa’s e-commerce platform, has concluded plans to begin this year’s Black Friday shopping campaign, with over 50,000 vendors that will cover varieties of products that will meet consumers’ needs.

The campaign, tagged ‘Beat Sapa’, is geared towards helping consumers navigate the current economic realities while supporting SMEs and brands to reach millions of consumers.

The campaign, which begins today Friday, November 4th, 2022, will run till Sunday, November 27th, 2022. Consumers in Nigeria will get massive discounts on a wide range of products across different categories from top international and local brands. This year’s Jumia Black Friday is in partnership with Adidas as the Platinum sponsor and Nivea, Xiaomi, Oraimo and Guinness as Gold sponsors.

Speaking at a virtual press conference to announce the campaign, Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi, said: “The Jumia Black Friday Campaign is another

opportunity for us to enrich the shopping experience of our consumers. With the current economic situation, it is important to ensure that consumers can still shop for their needs at the best prices. This 9th edition is set to provide this, and we are happy to have partnered with the biggest household brands and SMEs. We are encouraging our consumers to take advantage of this campaign.”

According to Spalazzi, the annual commercial event, which was introduced for the first time in Nigeria and in Africa in 2014 by Jumia, continues to gain popularity amongst consumers and has largely contributed to the adoption of e-commerce nationwide through massive awareness.

Country General Manager, Beiersdorf Nivea Consumer Nigeria Limited, Oladele Adeyole, said: “We are delighted to partner with Jumia for this year’s Black Friday campaign, where our customers can expect the best deals on the quality range of product assortment from the Nivea brand. We are aware of the tough economic conditions, which is why at Nivea, we believe in care beyond skin which means being part of the solution. We want to make self-love and self-care accessible and affordable for all. “

Aside the heavily discounted prices, Spalazzi said consumers would also get mega deals, which include flash sales on select products and free shipping by brands, daily games, prime members dedicated offers, and JumiaPay discounts, amongst others.

Consumers can take advantage of the amazing offers during the Black Friday Sale by simply downloading the Jumia App. The campaign will feature Treasure Hunt, Brand Days, Daily Check-In, Flash Sales and Jumia Games, where consumers can win exciting prizes and get further discounts on several products. In addition, there would also be JumiaPay incentives, Jumia Prime members dedicated offers and free shipping on a wide range of products to consumers within Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan.