  • Friday, 4th November, 2022

…Fasoranti Denies His Alleged Removal as Afenifere Acting Leader

Nigeria | 37 mins ago

Fidelis David in Akure

A former leader of Yoruba Soci-political  group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, yesterday, dismissed reports making the rounds that Chief Ayo Adebanjo was no longer the acting leader of Afenifere and that all future Afenifere meetings should henceforth hold at his residence in Akure, the Ondo State capital.
Some reports had it that leaders of the group would no longer converge on Isoya Ogbo, Ijebu home of the acting leader and that Adebanjo might have ceased to be acting leader.


This followed the recent pitching of tent with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential candidate of the party,  Asiwaju Bola Tinubu by Afenifere leaders led by Fasoranti, which has continued to be mired in a heated controversy.


However, Fasoranti, the frontline educator and Second Republic Commissioner for Finance in Ondo State,  in a statement by his Personal Assistant, Adedapo Abiola, described the news as a calculated attempt, designed to cause confusion and polarise Afenifere.


The statement titled, ‘Misinterpretation in the Media’ read: “It has come to Papa R.F. Fasonranti’s knowledge that some sections of the media, especially, the social media, have been ascribing to him false statements designed to cause confusion and polarise Afenifere. I have Papa’s permission to say that he has not said Chief Ayo Adebanjo is no longer the acting leader of Afenifere or that all future Afenifere meetings should henceforth be held at his residence in Akure.


“Papa’s main concern is the interest of the Yoruba in the complex political situation in Nigeria. It is also his concern that Afenifere should survive in dignity and remain a purveyor of the interest of the Yoruba race. It is hoped that this information will be adequately circulated,” he added.
Fasoranti, who was made the leader of Afenifere in November 2008, stepped down for Adebanjo in 2021, albeit, in acting capacity.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.