…Fasoranti Denies His Alleged Removal as Afenifere Acting Leader

Fidelis David in Akure

A former leader of Yoruba Soci-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, yesterday, dismissed reports making the rounds that Chief Ayo Adebanjo was no longer the acting leader of Afenifere and that all future Afenifere meetings should henceforth hold at his residence in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Some reports had it that leaders of the group would no longer converge on Isoya Ogbo, Ijebu home of the acting leader and that Adebanjo might have ceased to be acting leader.



This followed the recent pitching of tent with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu by Afenifere leaders led by Fasoranti, which has continued to be mired in a heated controversy.



However, Fasoranti, the frontline educator and Second Republic Commissioner for Finance in Ondo State, in a statement by his Personal Assistant, Adedapo Abiola, described the news as a calculated attempt, designed to cause confusion and polarise Afenifere.



The statement titled, ‘Misinterpretation in the Media’ read: “It has come to Papa R.F. Fasonranti’s knowledge that some sections of the media, especially, the social media, have been ascribing to him false statements designed to cause confusion and polarise Afenifere. I have Papa’s permission to say that he has not said Chief Ayo Adebanjo is no longer the acting leader of Afenifere or that all future Afenifere meetings should henceforth be held at his residence in Akure.



“Papa’s main concern is the interest of the Yoruba in the complex political situation in Nigeria. It is also his concern that Afenifere should survive in dignity and remain a purveyor of the interest of the Yoruba race. It is hoped that this information will be adequately circulated,” he added.

Fasoranti, who was made the leader of Afenifere in November 2008, stepped down for Adebanjo in 2021, albeit, in acting capacity.