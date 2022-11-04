  • Friday, 4th November, 2022

Bayelsa Queens Down TP Mazembe Ladies to Keep Semis Hope Alive

Sport | 2 mins ago

CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Nigeria’s representatives in this year’s CAF women’s Champions League,  Bayelsa Queens won their first-ever game in the competition with a 2-0  defeat of  DR Congo’s TP Mazembe in their second match yesterday  in Morocco.

Bayelsa Queens lost their Group B opening game 2-1 to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns before the victory yesterday.

They knew nothing short of outright victories in the remaining two marches could guarantee them passage to the semi finals of the tournament.

First half goals from Ogoma Joseph and Chinyere Igboamalu secured the important win for Bayelsa Queens.

Joseph broke the deadlock in the 3rd minute from the penalty spot before Igboamalu added the second on 24 minutes.

Bayelsa will need to also surmount the challenge posed by Egypt’s Wadi Degla on Sunday to be sure of any progress.

Earlier yesterday, Morocco’s AS FAR booked a semi-final spot in the Women’s African Champions League as two penalties from Fatima Tagnaout gave the hosts a 2-1 comeback win over Green Buffaloes in Rabat.

The Zambians went ahead when Ireen Lungu strode on to Hellen Chanda’s pass and drove a powerful shot past Khadija Er-Rmichi after 19 minutes.

Tagnaout levelled from the spot to make it 1-1 on the half hour mark, and Buffaloes conceded another penalty after the break following a poor challenge by Martha Tembo.

Morocco international Tagnaout held her nerve from 12 yards again to complete the turnaround in the 62nd minute, and AS FAR held on for their second win despite having defender Zineb Redouani sent off with 15 minutes remaining.

In Group A match on Wednesday, Tanzanian club Simba Queens recorded their first win with a 2-0 victory over Determine Girls of Liberia.

