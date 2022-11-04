Banditry on the Rise in Niger Communities

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Following the cessation of rains terrorism and banditry have regained prominence in some Niger state communities in the last two weeks. At the peak of the rainy season the rivers overflowed their banks making it impossible for the gunmen to cross from Kebbi and Kaduna states into communities in Niger state sharing boundaries with these states.

Investigations, however, revealed that the water levels of the rivers have reduced considerably making it possible for the gunmen to have easy access the state.

In the last two weeks not less than 11 people have been killed and more than 30 abducted.

Some of those killed are men of the local vigilance group invited to counter the bandits.

Unconfirmed reports also have it that the bandits went haywire in Kuchi area of Munya Local Government Area kidnapping no less than 30 villagers.

The report continued that the bandits were fueling their motorcycles from a burst fuel pipeline at Sakpe not too far from Kuchi town.

At Garin -gabas in the Rafi Local Government area no fewer than 40 bandits riding on motorcycles killed six local vigilance and abducted still unknown number of travelers going to Kontagora. The commuters were said to be in five commercial vehicles when they ran into an ambush by the bandits. It was however learnt that eight of the gunmen were killed by the local hunters

In Kundu town near Zungeru in the Wushishi Local Government Area last Tuesday six suspected local hunters were killed by bandits who, however, reportedly eliminated eight of the gunmen.

THISDAY learnt that the terrorists operating in the Wushishi local government area have reopened their routes through which they invade communities in the area.

Those killed, according to reports, were buried according to Muslim rites while those injured are either at Zungeru or Wushishi general hospitals.

However, the police could not reached to confirm these latest developments.