Access Art X Kicks Off Today 

Vanessa Obioha

The seventh edition of Africa’s renowned art fair, Art X Prize will be kicking off today, Friday, November 4 and will run till Sunday, November 6. This year’s edition of the art fair, which previously featured only Nigerian and African artists resident on the continent, will witness, for the first time, the participation of African artists in the diaspora.

Billed as a hybrid event, it will hold a physical event at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, while a showcase will be available online and Artsy from November 4 to 21.

Sponsored by Access Bank, the top ten finalists will be announced on November 16, and the finalists will be presented to the Jury on November 24. While one artist from Nigeria will be selected for a residency at Gasworks London in the United Kingdom, another artist from Africa and the diaspora will be selected for a residency at Yinka Shonibare’s G.A.S Foundation in Lagos, Nigeria. They will also receive $10,000 in grants for their exhibition.