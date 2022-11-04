2023: Ijebu Monarchs Endorse Abiodun for Second Term

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ijebu Traditional Council (ITC), yesterday, endorsed the second term ambition of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, at the end of their meeting, held at the palace of the council’s president, Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

The endorsement of Abiodun, was contained in a communique, issued at the end of the meeting attended by no fewer than 52 traditional rulers.

The communique, was read by the Secretary of ITC, Oba Adebisi Okubanjo, who is the Alayepe of Ayepe and presented to Abiodun by the Awujale of Ijebuland.

Citing reasons for the endorsement of the governor, the Alayepe said the decision was taken, after the review of events and developments in Ijebuland in particular and Ogun State in general.

Specifically, the traditional rulers commended the governor for signing into law, the Obas and Chiefs Laws of Ogun State 2021, which positively reformed installation and burial rights of traditional rulers in Ogun State.

The communique added: “The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR has demonstrated inclusive governance that has brought down drastically, the political heat in the state.

“The governor has carried out projects equitably in the various divisions of the state, namely Ijebu, Remo, Egba and Yewa Divisions. Among the projects cited include the Ijebu Ode Epe Dual carriage way, the Agro-Cargo Airport located in Iperu, the Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, Kobape Housing Estate, the Ray Power Road, Ilaro Owode Road, Imasayi Ayetoro Road and many more.

“The ITC noted the Governor’s pledge on the development of the deep seaport in Ogun Waterside Local Government and we encourage him to see to the actualisation of the project. The governor has attracted unprecedented inflow of direct foreign investments to the state and making the state the preferred investment destination.

“The governor has increased the Internally Generated Revenue of the state to a record level that has made the state number three in Nigeria according to Budgit Report 2021.”

The traditional rulers, also lauded the governor and his officials continue to accord regard and reverence to traditional rulers and institutions in Ogun State.

“Taking the sterling performance of the governor and his team into ognisance, members deliberated further on the future of the State. Therefore, the Ijebu Traditional Council (ITC)unanimously endorsed the second term bid of Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR as Governor of Ogun State, for him to continue his good, people-oriented developmental rojects and services in the state beyond 2023.”

Abiodun, speaking at the event, extolled the virtue of Adetona, and said the monarch, was a father to him, recalling some of good things he had benefitted personally from the traditional ruler.

The governor, who highlighted some of the developmental and infrastructural projects executed by his administration in Ijebuland and the state in general, said the Agro Cargo Airport alone, had attracted multi-billion naira projects to the state.

According to him, the Airport project that he inherited from his predecessor, had earned the state a cheque of N3.5billion from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), for 100 hectares of land.

In addition, the governor said one of the partners of the state, had paid $400million dollars to invest in the Cargo Airport area, adding that, for these investments, the state only contributed land.

He, therefore, appreciated the people of the state for their support, and promised not to rest on his oars, as he continued in 2023.