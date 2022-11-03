Nigerian Youths Challenged to Participate Actively in Politics

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Rt Hon Abubakar Suleiman, has challenged youths in Nigeria to take advantage of the Not too Young to Run law in order to actively participate in politics and take the country’s political scene by storm.

Rt Hon. Suleiman gave the challenge yesterday while speaking at a two-day youth policy advocacy consultative workshop on framing a youth policy advocacy agenda to improve the effectiveness of young people’s active engagement with policy makers towards shaping youth inclusive policy outcomes in Bauchi.

He said: “Politics without active participation of youths and women is not complete, therefore, I challenge the youths to come out and make the political atmosphere more competitive and active.”

Sulaiman, who is the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly commended the NASS for the passage of the bill and President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the bill making it an act of parliament.

He further commended the initiative of the Young Parliamentarian Forum (YPF) for encouraging young people to venture into politics full-fledged expressing optimism that with more efforts by the YPF, more young people will be drawn into politics.

Sulaiman said that in the State Assembly, members of the YPF have really proven themselves saying: “They are most vocal and outspoken, they are vibrant and contributing to the smooth operation of the assembly.”

In his address, National Chairman of YPF, Kabiru Ibrahim Tukura said that considering the percentage of the young people in the country, they are most qualified to actively participate in politics.

He, however, lamented that Nigerian youths are not taking advantage of the Not too Young to Run law which is a veritable avenue for them to be counted among political leaders of the country.

Tukura, who is currently representing a Federal Constituency in Kebbi State assured the people that YPF will continue to sensitize youths on the need for them to stop shying away from participating in politics saying that, “If the future must be shaped, the youths must be ready to participate actively in politics.”

He concluded by saying that most of the young parliamentarian are actually doing well at the national assembly considering the significant positive contributions they have made to the body politics of the country.

Tukura then inaugurated the YPF, Bauchi State House of Assembly chapter urging them to use the forum to participate actively in the political process of the state.