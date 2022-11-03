  • Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022

IDL Rewards Distributors, Re-launches Two Brands

Raheem Akingbolu

In a bid to foster good relationship with its distributors, Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), has rewarded her distributors with cash and various gifts during the company’s annual distributors award held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The occasion, which was graced by the Olota of Ota, HRM Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, was also used to re-launch two brands; Eagle Aromatic Schnapps and Commodore Aromatic Schnapps.

The Head of Sales IDL, Hope Gbagi, disclosed that the year 2021 was filled with many challenges but this notwithstanding many of the distributors improved with their performances. He said the company will continue to nurture and develop their relationship.

He added that the IDL award ceremony and its content have made the company to continue to be the toast/talking point amongst peers in the Wine and Spirit industry.

In an interview with The Managing Director (MD) of IDL, Patrick Anegbe, he explained that IDL will not shy away from the economic challenges the Distributors are facing in order to build a lasting partnership.

