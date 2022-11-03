Gunmen Kidnap Retired Police Officer, Brother in Plateau

Police kill notorious kidnapper in A’Ibom

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and Okon Bassey in Uyo



Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a retired Police Officer, Mr. Ayuba Mangdihis at his residence of Daika community of Panyam District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This is just as operatives of Akwa Ibom State Police Command have killed a notorious kidnapper and robbery kingpin, as well as arrested three suspected murderers in the state.

The dead kidnapper, Emediong Nse Etuk (aka Mopol), was said to have been responsible for kidnapping and armed robberies with his gang in Ukanafun, Etim Ekpo, Abak Local Government Area in the state.

The Panyam District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State has been under perpetual attacks by kidnappers in recent times, with no fewer than three dignitaries falling victims in a space of two months.

A source from the community said Mangdihis had gone to bed on Tuesday night when the assailants invaded his house after forcing the door open.

“They came knocking on his door and threatened to kill Mangdihis, if he did not open the door. Every plea fell on deaf ears as the kidnappers eventually pulled down the door and gained entry. They even manhandled him before taking him away with them,” the source said.

According to the source, the gunmen also picked up Mangdihis’ cousin, simply identified as Mr. John from a neighbouring house before leaving the community after firing several gunshots.

A family source said that they were still waiting for the abductors to make contact with them for possible negotiation on payment of ransom.

Meanwhile, hunters and vigilance groups who could not stop the operation, are now combing the hills in the area for possible rescue.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, Mr. Alfred Alabo could not be reached for update.

The state Police Command in a statement issued yesterday on its activities said the kidnapper was neutralised in Ukanafun while attempting to scale the fence on seeing the police that stormed the area based on credible information and on the instruction of the state Police Commissioner.

The statement signed by state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko MacDon, said: “The suspect, before giving up the ghost, confessed to be responsible for many abductions and robberies, including that of one Ekom Ime Akpan on October 13, 2022.”

Also, the Police Command, based on information on October 9, 2022, at about 1910 hours, arrested a murder suspect, Ime Sunday Etukudo of Omum Unyiam village in Etim Ekpo LGA of the state.

He was said to have allegedly killed and buried his daughter, Ofonmbuk Ime Sunday, 20, at the family compound at Omum Unyiam village.

The PPRO said: “The suspect alleged that there was a family misunderstanding which led to a fight and that the victim held his manhood, that he in turn used a stick to hit her on the head, which led to her death.

“The suspect said he decided to bury her in a shallow grave to cover his track but the police have exhumed the body and preserved same for autopsy.

“Also, on September 29, 2022, at about 1400hours, one Edet Uyo Ntung was arrested for the murder of Emem Monday Uyo, both of Afaha Ediene village in Ikono LGA.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that there was a lingering family feud. The suspect, who is the uncle and family head of the deceased, invited him to his residence on the pretext of addressing the problem.

“Rather than doing so, he brought out his machete and cut his face, hand, neck and other parts of his body, leading to his death.”

The police explained further that: “On October 26, 2022, at about 1400hours, one Abel Irom Itam, a student of Maurid Polytechnic had a fight with a fellow student, Precious Johnson, over a power bank. The said Johnson died few hours after he was rushed to the hospital. The suspect, Itam, has been arrested.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, has ordered for a discrete investigation, and warned residents against resorting to self-help, as he promised that all the suspects would have their day in court.

The statement said the CP has also rejigged the Command’s security strategy against violent crimes, especially kidnapping, murder, armed robbery, among others within the land and waterways of the state.