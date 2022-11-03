FG: Jigawa, Not Bayelsa, is Most Flood Hit State

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday declared that the most affected state by the recent floods that ravaged parts of the country was Jigawa.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, who made this disclosure while speaking with newsmen at the State House, Abuja, said contrary to perception in some quarters, Bayelsa State now reeling under floods, is not among the 10 most affected states in the country.

According to her, from available records, Jigawa state is the most affected by the current floods.

She added that although Bayelsa State is not among the 10 states worst hit by the flood disaster, her ministry has however extended relief materials to the state.

Farouk said the Ministry had taken relief materials to Bayelsa through the Nigerian Air Force.

Details later…