2023:‘Obi Remains Candidate to Beat’

Amby Uneze in Owerri



The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Coordinator of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo State, Chief Martin Agbaso has expressed confidence that Mr. Peter Obi would become the next president of the country in 2023.

He also stated that his party will win the governorship seat in the state as well as all the political positions being contested for in the 2023 general election because Obi and his running mate Dr. Ahmed Datti remain the best and credible candidates.

Agbaso, who disclosed this while welcoming guests to the opening of the PCC office in the State, vowed that his party will fix all the infrastructural and other amenities yawning for attention in the country and State if his party presides over the administration of the country.

He said: “Whether they like it or not, we’re going to sack all of them from up to down once Peter Obi becomes the president, once he enters everywhere would be open.

“Our government will win the Senate, House of Assembly and other positions ,the governor is guaranteed but all the candidates must be Obedient. I don’t want to know how we would fix over 163 thousand kilometres of roads or the schools, hospitals,the time is in the future and Labour Party will provide it,” Agbaso said.

Given reasons why he accepted to work with Peter Obi, the former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state affirmed that the LP presidential candidate is “eminently qualified in this time of our political history.

“I have accepted because he is the most qualified to do the job. I wouldn’t have accepted if he is not eminently qualified. Apart from his qualification, he has the will to regain Nigeria, he is ordained by God, a day will come when leadership will fail us, a day will come when everybody will be ravaged by hunger, a day when there would be uncertainty of insecurity , in the face of these uncertainty that God brought this man who said I was governor for eight years, and left about N150 billion in the coffers, whoever is in doubt should go and verify.

“To find a man who will operate like Peter Obi is not easy, a man that will stabilise our daily living, it is because of these attributes that I accepted to work with him, it’s going to work, if it’s not going to work, I wouldn’t be there, this gentleman and his running mate are going to become the President and vice president of Nigeria,” Agbaso stated.

On the alleged division in the party, he said: “We are one party one people, all the support groups are working together, no group should be taken for granted on matter concerning every one of us.”