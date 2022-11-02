Flamingos Back in Abuja, Get Support Pledge from Sports Minister

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Nigeria’s Flamingos who returned from Mumbai, India where they won the country’s first bronze medal in the Under-17 Women’s World Cup, have been promised maximum support and encouragement as the players graduate from one level to another.

Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare, made the pledge when he hosted the bronze medallists at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja yesterday.

“We commend you for the way you performed without fear and held up the flag to win a historic bronze for our country in this competition. I praise the NFF for the support to the team right from their screening through the qualifiers and to the arrangements for final camping in Turkey and the final tournament in India. “We must also commend the coaching crew for their steadfastness in imparting the right knowledge to the players.”

The minister stressed that it would be his pleasure to see them graduate through the age grade to the Super Falcons in future because they have the talents to achieve that.

“I will be happy to see these players graduate from this level to the U20 and then to the senior team, because they have the skills and talent, and demonstrated ability to do very well. The (Sports) Ministry will give NFF the right support to achieve that. They have served well as good ambassadors of our country on and off the pitch.”

Earlier, President of the NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau had introduced the team to the Minister, recalling the team’s exploits during the qualifying campaign and at the final competition in India, describing the players as “young, energetic, vibrant, positive and promising.”

Captain of the team, Alvine Dah-Zossu expressed appreciation to the Ministry and the NFF, and thanked Nigerians from all walks of life who prayed for and wished the team well in India.