Buhari Mourns Elder Statesman, Mbazulike Amaechi

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the Amaechi family, the government and people of Anambra State and Ohaneze Ndigbo over the demise of elder statesman, First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi.

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, joined them and other Nigerians in mourning a great patriot who believed deeply in a united Nigeria, and continued to work for its progress, undeterred by his age and personal circumstances.

President Buhari recalled very fond memories of his recent meetings with the respected Nationalist, in November 2021 in Abuja and May 2022 in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State, and these words of his on November 19, still resonate:

”I don’t want to leave this planet without peace returning to my country. I believe in one big, united Nigeria, a force in Africa. Mr President, I want you to be remembered as a person who saw Nigeria burning, and you quenched the fire.”

Extolling the frankness, wisdom, honesty and advice of Amaechi on the situation in the South Eastern part of the country and the way forward, the President affirmed that the nonagenarian will also be remembered for his warmth, values and devotion to the service of the nation.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for all who mourn.