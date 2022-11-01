2023: Anambra Monarchs Deny Endorsing Atiku

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Traditional rulers in Idemili North and South Local Government Areas of Anambra State have denied the reports that they have endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

The monarchs in a statement issued yesterday by the Chairman of their forum, Igwe Chuma Agbala, and the Vice-Chairman, Igwe Nick Obi, said they were only visited by their son, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, who disclosed to them his nomination into the Atiku Campaign Organisation.

The statement read: “The publication or information circulating in the media of the purported endorsement of a PDP presidential candidate is not true.

“The fact is that the Idemili North and South Traditional Rulers Forum held its quarterly meeting at the Idemili North LGA headquarters in Ogidi where Chief Obiora Okonkwo came and said he was appointed as one of the PDP Anambra State coordinators.

“That was it, and there was no endorsement of any political party or its standard bearer.”

The monarchs expressed surprise that some persons twisted the account of the visit to mean endorsement, when it wasn’t true.

They expressed embarrassed by the ‘ugly development’, and stated that as royal fathers, they are totally apolitical, and would always be a father figure to all persons.

According to them, “We the traditional rulers of Idemili North and South do not indulge in partisan politics, and as such, would not dump or endorse or move to endorse any political party’s candidate. We are royal fathers, hence, we are fathers to all.”