  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

Troyka Holdings Declared Branded Equity Firm of the Year

Business

Troyka Holdings, has been named, ‘Branded Equity Firm of the Year’ by MEA Markets Magazine (powered by AI Global Media) in the 2022 African Excellence Awards.

The holding company, which has been described as a future-determining company, is reputed for its adoption of a human-centric design to solve business problems. 

Speaking on the award and its significance, the Group Managing Director, Mr Jimi Awosika, commented that, “this recognition by AI Global Media is an indication that great work does not go unnoticed. At Troyka Holdings, we believe that brand equity is currency and without it, companies will not be able to stand the test of time. It is gratifying that our many years of commitment and mindful service, with our clients’ needs at heart, is still yielding great results”.

