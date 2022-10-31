  • Sunday, 30th October, 2022

Osimhen Dedicates First Career Hat Trick to Daughter

Sport | 2 mins ago

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has dedicated the first hat trick of his career to his new born daughter.

Osimhen scored three goals in Napoli’s 4-0 defeat of Sassuolo in one of the Saturday night fixtures of the Italian Serie A.

With seven goals in his Serie A  account this season, Osimhen insisted that life cannot be better after his recent burst of form and the birth of his daughter. He also has scored  one in the UEFA Champions League.

“I’m having the time of my life and I just want to enjoy it,” said the striker, who won the Man of the Match award as Napoli trounced Sassuolo 4-0: “I’m delighted and I’d like to thank the team who’ve helped me a great deal to settle back into the swing of things after my injury.

“I’d like to congratulate all of my team-mates. They’re top players and the whole squad is blessed with quality.

“I’d also like to thank the coach for the faith he’s shown in me and I’m keen to keep this up, both individually and collectively.

“Every time I score I dedicate my goal to my daughter. This hat trick is for her,” observed the Napoli star in his post match interview Saturday night.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.