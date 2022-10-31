Osimhen Dedicates First Career Hat Trick to Daughter

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has dedicated the first hat trick of his career to his new born daughter.

Osimhen scored three goals in Napoli’s 4-0 defeat of Sassuolo in one of the Saturday night fixtures of the Italian Serie A.

With seven goals in his Serie A account this season, Osimhen insisted that life cannot be better after his recent burst of form and the birth of his daughter. He also has scored one in the UEFA Champions League.

“I’m having the time of my life and I just want to enjoy it,” said the striker, who won the Man of the Match award as Napoli trounced Sassuolo 4-0: “I’m delighted and I’d like to thank the team who’ve helped me a great deal to settle back into the swing of things after my injury.

“I’d like to congratulate all of my team-mates. They’re top players and the whole squad is blessed with quality.

“I’d also like to thank the coach for the faith he’s shown in me and I’m keen to keep this up, both individually and collectively.

“Every time I score I dedicate my goal to my daughter. This hat trick is for her,” observed the Napoli star in his post match interview Saturday night.