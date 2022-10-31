Military Thwarts Boko Haram’s Attempt to Attack Base in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

An attempt by the Boko Haram terrorist group to infiltrate the military base in Wawa town in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State has been thwarted by the combined team of soldiers and air force personnel.

The terrorist group, which tried to forcefully gain entry into the military base, according to a reliable source, planned to secure some of their members who were being detained in the military base.

According to a very reliable source, the heavily armed terrorists came into the town in large numbers and started shooting sporadically to scare the military men in the base.

However, the alert soldiers countered the terrorists’ onslaught and in the process eight of the terrorists were neutralised.

It was also learned that the soldiers, however, secured the services of their colleagues in the air force, who were said to have deployed Tucano fighter jets to wipe out the terrorists.

“Some soldiers were injured but no one died,” a competent source told THISDAY.

However, as at the time of this report, there was still panic in the town, though the security situation was said to be returning to normal.

The public, according to a report, has been advised to remain indoors till further notice.

No official of the government was available to confirm the story, but a top traditional title holder in the Wawa emirate, who preferred anonymity, confirmed it.