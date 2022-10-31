‘FG’s Sugar Extension Master Plan Would Attract More Investments’

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr. Zacch Adedeji has said that, the recent extension of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) of 10 years by the Federal Government would boost sugar investors confidence, self sufficiency and also attract more investments to the industry.

Adedeji stated this in Lafiagi in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State on Wednesday when he led some senior officials of the Council on an inspection visit to the Lafiagi Sugar Company, a subsidiary of BUA Foods Ltd, located in Lafiagi.

He said that, the visit was primarily to assess the level of work so far done by the company, discuss the new modalities for reporting progress in line with the NSMP Phase 2 guidelines and harp more on the supremacy of the NSMP, which he described as the Bible and Qur’an of the sector.

Extension of the plan, he added, would go a long way of creating self-sufficiency in sugar production and boosting export of sugar to neighbouring African nations.

According to him, “With an initial 10-year mandate to revitalize the sector to enable Nigeria attain self-sufficiency in sugar production, the NSMP was first launched in 2012 and began operation in 2013.

“Only recently the Federal Executive Council approved the second phase of the Plan to operate from 2023 to 2033, a development hailed by top industry players. Like I’ve said elsewhere, the granting of the NSMP phase 11 by President Muhammadu Buhari is a reconfirmation of the trust and confidence that he has in the sector. This singular act points to the fact that Nigerians are pleased with what the Council, our supervising ministry and operators have been doing with regards to the meaningful revitalization of the sugar sector, “he added.