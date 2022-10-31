FCT Security Committee Bars Vigilance Groups from Using Arms



Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Security Committee, has barred members of the vigilance groups operating in the various communities in Abuja from using prohibited firearms. The restriction was contained in the code of conduct introduced by the committee.



In a statement issued yesterday by the Director, Information & Communication, FCT, Mohammed Hayat Sule, the Security committee presided over by FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, reached the decision at its meeting in Abuja.



The FCT Security Committee is the highest decision-making body on security matters in the FCT.

Similarly, the committee in a newly established Code of Conduct for members of the vigilance group, also prohibited the group from carrying out any operation without the presence of the police or the express approval of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in their respective jurisdiction.



But the FCT security committee has stated that the members of vigilante were permitted to possess and use weapons for self-defence or other lawful purposes as allowed by the DPO.



The newly approved code also required that any member of the group, who recovered a hazardous weapon from a criminal suspect was expected to keep a detailed account and report to the police for further investigation.



The committee permitted the vigilante group to make arrests of anyone, who violated the laws of the land as allowed under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.



It also agreed that any FCT community desirous of establishing a vigilance group should apply and obtain the approval of the DPO within the locality

On the recruitment of vigilantes, the FCT Security Committee resolved that the process must be supervised by the Community Accountability Forum (CAF) /Security Committee of the community concerned.



The CAF is to ensure a fair representation of all segments of society and avoid religious, political, and ethnic persuasion.

The meeting also agreed that all those to be recruited must be properly profiled by the community leaders and security agencies.

The statement added that the FCT Administration encouraged communities to form vigilante groups to complement the work of security agencies, especially, in intelligence gathering and boosting the fight against criminals.