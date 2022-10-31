  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

Ecobank Hosts ‘an Evening with Jacqueline Novogratzi’ in Lagos

Business | 20 mins ago

The Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria, Bola Adesola, has said that the pan-African bank shares similar values with Acumen, a non-profit and impact investment organization, which it actualises through the Ecobank Foundation, that aims to transform lives in Africa by focusing on three key areas, that include health, education and financial empowerment.

Adesola made the revelation when the bank hosted Jacqueline Novogratz, the CEO/Founder of Acumen and author of bestselling book, Manifesto for a Moral Revolution, at its office complex, Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos. 

Acumen continues to pioneer novel ways on how the world tackles poverty, through investments in companies, leaders and ideas across Africa, Latin America, South Asia, and the United States.

The activities of the Foundation reach thousands of people across the continent every day and its partnership is helping to change the lives of those most in need on the African continent. 

In attendance were Acumen fellows from the Acumen Academy, Investee company representatives, Paga, Koolboks Nigeria, Winock Limited, and Mr. Atedo Peterside, the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc. 

The event was also graced by other bank CEOs, key government officials, special guests from the private and public sectors, management and staff of Ecobank Nigeria.

