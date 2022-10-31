Buhari to Meet Security Chiefs Monday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) for Monday in Abuja.

According to a release issued on Sunday by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President will meet with security chiefs at the State House, in the nation’s capital, Abuja, to further review and strengthen security network in the country.

Those expected at the meeting include the Chief of Defence Staff, the three service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of Department of State Service, Director of Military Intelligence, among other top military and security chiefs.

The President, who was initially scheduled to inaugurate the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new Technology and Innovation Complex, will receive briefs from the security chiefs, and interject on areas that need more attention.

The inauguration of the NASENI complex will hold on a later date.