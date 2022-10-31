  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

Buhari to Meet Security Chiefs Monday

Nigeria | 9 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) for Monday in Abuja. 

According to a release issued on Sunday by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President will  meet with security chiefs at the State House, in the nation’s capital, Abuja, to further review and strengthen security network in the country.

Those expected at the meeting include the Chief of Defence Staff, the three service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of Department of State Service, Director of Military  Intelligence, among other top military and security chiefs.

The President, who was initially scheduled to inaugurate the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new Technology and Innovation Complex, will receive briefs from the security chiefs, and interject on areas that need more attention.

The inauguration of the NASENI complex will hold on a later date.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.