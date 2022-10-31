Alaghodaro Attracts $2 Billion Investments, Says Edo State Govt

Nosa Alekhuogie

Following the success of the Alaghodaro Investment dinner in Lagos, big ticket investors, including the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu and Chairman of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, among many others are set to converge on Edo State for the 2022 Alaghodaro Economic Summit, scheduled to take place in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The Alaghodaro Summit, in its sixth edition, is organised yearly to mark the anniversary of Governor Godwin Obaseki in office and showcases the progress being recorded in transforming the state into an investment haven.

The three-day summit will take place between Friday, November 11 and Sunday, November 13, 2022 with the theme, “Edo’s Transformation: Partnerships, Resilience, Impacts.”

“The summit has, in the past five years, attracted the inflow of over $2 billion investments into the state, including the $500 million attracted through the Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP). Saro Africa Group of Companies also began injecting about $250 million in the state through its Integrated Agricultural Project. The $10 million Edo Refinery project is another signature project. There are also investments in the technology, creative, manufacturing, food processing and energy sectors, among others.

“This year’s edition will provide another fine opportunity to consolidate on years of building a vibrant private sector-led economy, showcasing investment opportunities in Edo State, and providing a pivot for sustainable development and economic prosperity for the state,” Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, said in a statement.

According to Osagie, the event will commence with the Edo Summit by 9am on Friday at the New Festival Hall in Government House, Benin City, while a State Banquet will be held, same day, at the Edo Hotel Marquee by 6pm.

He added, “There will be a Golf Tournament on Saturday, November 12, at the Benin Golf Course by 7am. The day-two of the summit will end with a Stage Play, ‘Hear Word’ at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Benin City by 2pm.

“On Sunday, November 13, being the last day of the summit, a Thanksgiving Service will be held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City by 10am. The summit will finally come to a close with the launch of the Digital Benin Website at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Sound Stage, Benin City by 2pm.”

Other expected at the summit are the Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Dr. Atedo Peterside; Founder, Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce; Founder of Persianas Nigeria Limited, Tayo Amusan and the Managing Director, Saro International, Dr. Rasheed Sarumi, among others.