Oyebanji to Immortalise Late Speaker Afuye

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti





Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji yesterday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Funminiyi Afuye, saying the government shall Immortalise him for his remarkable contributions to the state.

The governor revealed that he was grieved by the death of the late politician and leader of the All Progressives Congress.

Oyebanji was received by the widow, Mrs Titilayo Afuye and other family members.

The governor noted that the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye had visited the family on behalf of the government immediately after the unfortunate incident, recalled pleasant memories of the late Speaker, especially his sterling leadership qualities, commitment to democratic values and amiable personality.

He pledged the support of the government to the family, adding that the state Government will immortalise the late Speaker.

“This is a huge loss to the Government and people of Ekiti State. We feel your pains and we pray the Good Lord will heal the wound and console you and the entire family.

“As government, we shall support the family in everyway possible and we shall immortalise him. That is one of the ways we can show our appreciation for the quality and selfless service Hon Afuye rendered to our dear state.”