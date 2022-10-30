NGO Call on FG to quickly tackle Environmental Crisis

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

FAME Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO), has urged the federal government to take immediate actions to address the nation’s impending environmental calamity.

This occurred as the organization noted that the nation’s flooding this year would cause a humanitarian crisis.

The Executive Director of the foundation Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello stated this as she led the FAME Foundation-organized Green Ball Walk for Climate 2022 from the Apo Bridge to the Old Parade Ground in Abuja on Saturday.

She emphasized that Nigeria is most adversely affected by climate change, particularly the people who live in rural communities, refugee camps, slums, and underserved populations who are more susceptible to starvation, malaria, and mortality.

She tasked climate change council and relevant stakeholders to employ innovative methods to identify the best system that will be workable and realistic in Nigeria.

She said, ” Nigeria has written and signed policies and treaties to tackle climate change. However, the implementation of these rules, with new challenges facing Nigeria hardly ever fit our local context for climate change.

” Right now 33 out of the nation’s 36 states are drastically affected by floods. Let’s make direct lobbying, let’s put together the right mechanism that will be sustainable for Nigerians.

” We urge the delegates to the upcoming COP27 in Egypt to examine the country’s climate situation objectively and make decisions that will benefit the country, particularly the most vulnerable and impacted.” She said

On her part the Youth Leader National Council for women Society Nigeria (NCWSN), Sarki Sylvia said this year’s flooding has left a negative impact on the economy.

She urged the government to always examine the performance of construction firms that are awarded contracts to repair the nation’s main highways and drainage systems in order to stop recurrent flooding catastrophes.