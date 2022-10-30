Another Promise Fulfilled as Babajide Sanwo-Olu Rolls out 62 Fire Trucks

HighLife

The way things are going in Lagos State, it looks like Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be able to surpass his peers across time and geographical space to become the most accomplished governor in Nigeria. Currently, virtually every sector and institution bears the marks of his passing, and he leaves deep grooves on the earth with his steps.

Lagosians have once again become the cynosure of envy across Nigeria. The new wave of unbridled admiration and jealousy followed the recent news that Governor Sanwo-Olu is preparing to inaugurate three new fire stations and 62 new trucks for firefighting in Lagos. With this action, the end of sudden fires gutting businesses and residential locations in Lagos has come.

According to reports, Sanwo-Olu’s recent fire-related gesture is geared toward addressing emergency issues in Lagos. Specifically, Sanwo-Olu will commission three new fire stations across different parts of the state. These include the Ebute-Elefun Fire Station at Lagos Island, the Oniru Fire Station at Lekki, and the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Fire Station at Apapa, Ajegunle. And to go along with these fire stations, Sanwo-Olu has made provisions for 62 firefighting trucks.

Furthermore, because Sanwo-Olu never does anything halfway, he is also reported to have approved the recruitment of 435 firefighters in Lagos so as to bolster the efforts of the already-existing firefighting manpower. As a result, the response to emergency fires in Lagos will be topnotch and the full-scale education of Lagosians regarding how to manage fire outbreaks will soon be underway.

One must admit that Sanwo-Olu is gradually making his way into the list of the best-serving Nigerian governors since 1960. His persistent steps toward this direction also appear unintentionally, which makes it all the more impressive. Thus, Sanwo-Olu is a model for his peers: he focuses on the welfare and needs of his people, and consequently perpetually bumps into a deluge of heartfelt prayers and praises.