Kogi Varsity Law Graduate Wins ‘Legal Scholar’ Competition

Faith Omoni, a Law graduate of Kogi State University, Anyigba, has become the winner of the maiden edition of Trusted Advisors Age of the Legal Scholar Competition. She was declared winner at the grand finale of the competition in Lagos recently.

Senior Associate, The Trust Advisor, Mrs. Olawunmi Ojo, welcomed the guests and the finalists into the grand finale: “We at the Trusted Advisors are very proud of all those who have participated in this profound process. The Trusted Advisors, being a fast-growing full serviced law firm, one of our core objectives is ensuring the proper grooming of law students and young lawyers to enable them excel in the legal field.

“As such, our investment in the youth now means that we can boast of a very driven and proactive legal practice that we now have. This is also evident in the quality and breed of lawyers that our firm is proud to have. We have organised this competition in fulfillment of that objective.”

She added that the top three winners of the competition would get N800,000, N600,000 and N400,000 respectively worth of scholarship to the Nigerian Law School, covering their tuition fees, monthly stipends and books for a duration of one year.

They are also entitled to one year access to law pavilion primsol standard subscription for one year, internship and mentoring opportunities at the Trusted Advisors.

On how the organisers arrived at the six finalists, she said: “We received multiple registrations – over 200 – and they all participated in an online quiz. This was used to screen to 50 participants. The essay entries were used in further screening the participants to the final 20. The final 20 participated in a virtual debate competition centered on data privacy. They were all given different topics to debate and were further screened to the final 6.”

In her remarks as the winner of the competition, Omoni commended the organisers of the competition for the laudable initiative.

“I say a big thank you to the Trusted Advisors, this is another way to encourage law profession in Nigeria, the prizes will go a long way in my law career,” she said.

At the grand finale, Eneh Chinaza Godwin, a Law graduate of Ebonyi State University became the first runner up while Chisom Ogbunando Winifred, a Law graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, became second runner