Jonathan’s N4.6bn Campaign Funds Still Under Investigation, Says EFCC Investigator

Wale Igbintade





An investigating officer with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Shehu Shuaibu, yesterday told a federal High Court in Lagos that the sum of N4.6 billion allegedly used to finance the presidential campaign of former President Goodluck Jonathan was still under investigation.

Shuaibu disclosed this during the trial of former Minister of Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, and two others over alleged money laundering and other fraud related offences.

The investigating officer in continuation of his testimony before Justice Daniel Osiagor, said the Permanent Secretary, State House, Engineer Nebolisa Emodi and one Engineer Dandisu Abubakar conspired together and fraudulently transferred funds belonging to the federal government for the use of presidential campaign of former President Jonathan.

“The issue of fraudulent transactions of N4.6 billion is still under investigation. I am not a lawyer but, an investigator,” he stated

Asked if the result of his investigation formed part of what was submitted to the legal department of the EFCC, the witness stated that he was not the head of the investigation team, hence would not know what was submitted to the Legal Department of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Asked whether during interrogation, the first defendant, Mrs. Nenadi Usman informed him that as Director, President Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign organisation, she was told to expect funds from various individuals and private organisations, the witness answered in affirmative.

The witness also confirmed that from Exhibit 8 (Statement of Account), it was obvious that different individuals and private organisations transferred money into the campaign organisation.

While being cross-examined by Mr. Norrison Quakers, SAN, counsel to the second Defendant (Fani-kayode) the witness disclosed that a Nigerian oil magnate, Emeka Offor transferred the sum of N500 million into the campaign organisation.

He also confirmed that on the 11th of January 2015, the sums of N500 million, N250 million, N100 million, N180 million, and N30 million were transferred by various individuals and organisations into the Joint Trust Account used for the campaign.

The witness also confirmed that on the 19th of February 2015 the sums of N500 million, N205 million, N21 million, N9.7million were also paid into the account.

He said between 7th of January the 20th March 2015 N300 million and N400 million were deposited into the account.

Justice Osiagor has adjourned further hearing till January 25th and 26th, 2023.

Fani-Kayode is standing trial alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenadi Usman, a former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Yusuf Danjuma, and a company, Jointrust Dimensions Nigeria Ltd.

The defendants had each pleaded not guilty to the counts and were granted bail.

In the charge, the defendants were alleged to have committed the offences between January and March 2015 in Lagos.

They were alleged to have at various times, unlawfully retained over N4.6 billion.