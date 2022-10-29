  • Saturday, 29th October, 2022

Esther Whyte Set to Open Night Club

Life & Style | 12 hours ago

Tosin Clegg

The Queen of Nightlife, Esther Whyte has ventured into nightclub business with her new spot, 606 Lounge and Club set for opening November 5, 2022 in Lagos.

The multiple award-winning actress, OAP, radio DJ, film producer and an all-round entrepreneur has relentlessly spent months putting the place together and getting it ready to provide a night life experience like no other. 

Expressing why she ventured into the business, Whyte said, “Everyone close to me knows I’m a nightlife Queen, even those who watch me from afar because every weekend I’m in a club popping bottle. I love good music, I love drinking and most importantly, I love dancing. It would have been so unfair to me not to own a club. I love to see people dancing happily in the club and I’m mostly happy when I’m partying, that’s why I decided to open a club in Lagos because they’re a lot of people like me in Lagos and I just wanted to create a safe haven for them.” 

Invitations have been sent out to guests for the grand opening of the club situated in a high brow area of Lekki, Lagos and the night would feature musical performance by Buju. The club has been tastefully built, constructed to suit a proper atmosphere of good music, delicious vibes, engaging lightings, a safe haven and many more for its guests.

Whyte adds: “606 is of the assurance that guest should expect premium entertainment and a new nightlife experience that they have never seen before and her owner wants to show them why they call her, the Queen of Nightlife. A lot of celebrities will be coming for the opening night and we will be having different performances from different top artistes and Deejays through-out the opening month and afterwards.”

