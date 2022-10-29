Abuja Terror Alert: Don’t Panic, President Tells Nigerians

*Security agencies in joint manhunt for ISWAP members in Abuja

*Hundreds flee as terrorists pound Zuru and Fakai LGs in Kebbi State

Deji Elumoye and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday urged Nigerians not to panic over the recent travel advisory issued by the United States and United Kingdom governments, warning their citizens to steer clear of Abuja because of the risk of terrorist attack.



This is coming on the heels of confirmation by security agencies that they had been raiding hideouts of terror suspects in Abuja and satellite towns in the last few days, but denied involvement of United States soldiers. However, residents of Fakai and Zuru local government areas of Kebbi State are being forced to flee their settlements following sustained attacks by terrorists.



The US Embassy in Abuja had issued an alert for “an elevated risk of terror attacks” in the city, saying that possible targets include government buildings, places of worship and other public places, while the UK High Commission extended its terror alert to include Abuja and 14 Nigerian states.

In addition, the two countries suspended consular services in Abuja, while the US government authorised the departure of its non-essential employees and their families from Abuja.



But the President, who returned to Abuja after a six-day official visit to South Korea, where he participated in the maiden World Bio Summit 2022, said travel advice from the US and UK governments should not be a cause for panic.



The President, in a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, urged citizens and security establishment to remain vigilant.

He said: “Nigeria is no exception in having terror threats listed in foreign government’s travel advice to their citizens. UK and US travel advisories also state there is a high likelihood of terror attacks in many Western European nations. Indeed, the UK and US advice to their respective citizens for travel to one another’s countries contain the same warning. Unfortunately, terror is a reality the world over.



“However, it does not mean an attack in Abuja is imminent. Since the July prison raid, security measures have been reinforced in and around the FCT. Heightened monitoring and interception of terrorist communications ensure potential threats are caught further upstream.



“Attacks are being foiled. Security agents are proactively rooting out threats to keep citizens safe. Much of their work unseen and necessarily confidential. Nigerians’ safety remains the highest priority of government. Security services are working around the clock to keep harm at bay.”

The President assured Nigerians that his government is on top of the security situation in country.



While noting, in addition that security threats are real and have been around for a long while, he said the nation’s military, the police and other security agencies had shown a capability to deal with it, “as is evident from the fact that a majority of our partners, including the United Nations agencies in our midst have not seen the threat as being sufficient to warrant any form of panic or order citizens’ evacuations.”



The President stressed that while being security conscious, being alert and careful is crucial, it is also important that responsible members of the society do not create situations leading to unnecessary panic.



President Buhari commended the military and other security agencies for the recent turn around in the nation’s security, and directs that additional precautionary measures be put in place and that these must not slacken now, and during the upcoming festive period.

Buhari expressed optimism that given the on-going efforts on the part of the military and other security and intelligence agencies with the active support of the civilian population, the nation would emerge victorious against the current challenges facing it.



There has been heightened tension in the nation’s capital in the last few days following the terror alerts by the US and the UK governments.

The popular Jabi Lake Mall shut its doors to shoppers and visitors on Thursday, citing the security alert.

Security Agencies in Joint Manhunt for ISWAP Members



Nigerian security forces confirmed yesterday that they have been carrying out raids on the hideouts of terrorists in Abuja and satellite towns, and had arrested some suspects.

THISDAY gathered that the suspects were arrested in Lugbe, Piwoyi, Piakasa and Galadimawa all under the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

In another development, the Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday denied conducting any joint security operation with US security operatives at the Trademoore Estate, Abuja.



The agency, however, admitted conducting one in the estate with the Nigerian Army, where some arrests were made.

In a chat with THISDAY, the Spokesman of DSS, Peter Afunanya, reassured Nigerians of their safety and urged them to reports suspicious movements to the security agencies.



Afunanya admitted that a joint operation occurred with the Nigerian Army at Trademore Estate with a suspect arrested.

He further assured Nigerians and FCT residents of their safety while urging citizens to remain alert and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

He said there was nothing unusual about the security advisories issued by the US Embassy and other embassies of western nations.



He said DSS had previously issued similar advisory recently where it urged Nigerians to remain alert due to the antics of terrorist cells in Abuja and that several arrests were made of some suspects linked to Boko Haram.

Afunanya affirmed that the suspects were being prosecuted in various courts.

Hundreds Flee as Terrorists Pound 2 LGs in Kebbi State



Hundreds of traumatised residents in no fewer than 40 communities in Fakai and Zuru local government areas of Kebbi State are fleeing their settlements following sustained attacks by terrorists, which commenced last week.

Many have also been killed while numerous others fled to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Government Day Secondary School, Mahuta and Model Primary School, Isgogo, in Zuru Emirate.



Governor Atiku Bagudu was at the IDP camps last Thursday to sympathise with the victims.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari, said in a statement yesterday: “Governor Bagudu visited the IDP camps to sympathize and condole with the families of persons killed by bandits who attacked more than forty towns and villages along the border of Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

“The Governor, in company with General Muhammadu Magoro and Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, expressed deep sympathy and concern on the tragedy, advising families of the victims to rekindle their faith in Allah as the custodian of mercy and recourse.



“He pledged that his administration would reach out to the affected persons appropriately, especially to resettle them in their various towns and villages soonest.

“Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu directed the relevant authorities to provide food items, drugs and other essential items to the IDPs.”

Dakingari said that the Governor had ordered the immediate abolishment of school fees and PTA levies in order to give room for children of IDPs to attend schools.



The CPS said the affected villages and towns include Ba’are, Iri, Barbaro, Mai Kende, Tungar Gambo, Usheri, Garin Hausawa, Ahuri, Doro, Babban Rafi, Jonga, Hulu, Sago, Adaga and Agwala.

The rest, according to him, are Masama, Gulori, Arewa, Gurguza, Sabla, Mai Danga, Ucheri, Sangi, Tungar Dutse, Maidaji, Maidaji Gari, Chasgu, Golo Ingarde, Lonka, Ambu, Adaka, Saminaka and Sabon Birni all located in Fakai and Zuru local government areas.

Other displaced villages in Zuru are Badi, Kwalo, Rafin Gora I, Muhaye, Isgen, Ganuwa, Rafin Gora II, Ulasa, Dago, Bachuchu, Rafin Gora III, Uli Zamfara.

Buhari Back in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja yesterday after a six-day official visit to South Korea, where he participated in the maiden World Bio Summit 2022.

The President, who arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in Nigeria Air Force (NAF) 1 presidential jet, was received by two governors, senior government officials and security chiefs.



Among those at the airport to receive the President were the governors of Katsina and Niger States; Hon. Aminu Bello Masari and Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others included the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi and some other senior military and other security officials.



While in Seoul, President Buhari delivered a speech at the Summit, held a number of high-powered consultations and bilateral/diplomatic meetings, including with the South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol, and the Speaker of the country’s National Assembly, Mr. Kim Jin-Pyo, in a separate meeting.



He used the opportunity to call for an expansion of the Nigeria/South Korea trade relations, during his meeting with Suk-yeol, met with some South Korean investors, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Daewoo Group.

The President also met with representatives of the Nigerian community in the country, charging them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria in the land of their sojourn.



Nigeria was invited to the Summit based on her selection with five other African countries by WHO and the European Union (EU) during the last EU-African Summit in Brussels, Belgium in February this year for mRNA technology transfer and Global Training Hub for Bio-manufacturing of vaccines on the African continent.