$1.2bn  Zungeru Hydro Electric Power Plant to Be Inaugurated 2023, Says Minister

Laleye Dipo in Minna





The new Zungeru Hydro Electric Power Project being constructed in Niger State by the federal government at $1.2 billion is to be ready for inauguration by the first quarter of 2023.

The Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu, said on completion of the project, it will generate 700 megawatts of electricity.

Mr. Aliyu, who inspected the extent of work done so far on the project on Thursday, according to a statement made available to newsmen in Minna by the office of the Secretary to the State Government, said three of the turbines have been installed.

According to the statement each of the three turbines already installed can generate 175 mega watts of electricity.

The minister was said to have expressed satisfaction with the level of commitment exhibited by the contractors, maintaining that the completion of the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project would add 700 Megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

Aliyu was also quoted as saying that the Zungeru Power Project is part of federal government’s strategies to reposition power generation in phases in the country.

The statement said the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane who accompanied the minister to Zungeru for the inspection, said the state government has demonstrated “a high level of commitment to the implementation of the project because apart from electricity generation it has abundant agricultural potential for the host communities to harness.”

The Project Manager, Mr. Abiy Getahun, said challenges of COVID-19 and insecurity hindered the smooth running and early completion of the project.

The minister also inspected the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant Switchyard at Gusase, a distance of about 30 kilometres from the plant

The Zungeru Dam is the first dam in the country constructed using the Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) innovative dam design technology with the main benefit being a reduction in the overall construction period and embankment footprint when compared to a typical gravity dam.