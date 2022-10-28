Osezusi Bolodeoku: Breaking  the Culture of Silence for Children with Special Needs

In Nigerian society, parents who have children with special needs seldom talk about it, due to the cultural stigma associated with it, and also because such conditions are rarely diagnosed correctly when symptoms first start to show. As a result, these children rarely get the help they need on time.

A certified Special Educational Needs expert and Advanced Certified Autism Specialist, Osezusi Bolodeoku, is actively breaking this culture of silence, by equipping children with special needs with the skills and resources they need to thrive.

The founder and CEO of FOS Creative Center in this interview with MARY NNAH talks about efforts to help to nurture creativity, social skills, emotional intelligence, and other practical skills that all children need to succeed and thrive in the world

Tell us about your career as a Special Education Needs Expert and Autism Specialist. What does it entail?

As a Special Education Needs Expert and Autism Specialist, I champion the right narrative for special educational needs. It means that I am an advocate. I am committed to working with these children and helping them to attain progress.

As a special education expert, I will liken myself to a special needs doctor, who can work with children with different disabilities. However, as a specialist in autism, I use the principles of behavior to systematically improve the social behaviour of children on the spectrum.

What inspired you to establish FOS Creative Arts Studio for Children?

My career journey has been quite an interesting one. During my NYSC, I served at an advertising company and after this, I worked in the customer service department at Reddington hospital. I worked there for a few months, before landing a bank job, where I worked as an electronic banker for a few years.

I got married shortly after and I knew I didn’t want to be a banker for the rest of my life, as I had always had a passion for education. So, I got employed at a school called Standard-Bearers, where I first came in contact with children with learning disabilities and neurodevelopmental disorders. That was how my journey started as an educator and now, as a special needs expert.

My twins also contributed to my journey of becoming an expert as a special educationist. They came early and my son was not reaching expected developmental milestones, so I started intervention with him. It was in the process that I discovered that our society is not so good at giving help to children with neurodivergent traits. That was how I went back to school to arrive at my current position.

As an expert in this field, what has your impact been so far, and how have you been able to create awareness about Special Education Needs?

I started FOS Creative Arts Studio with my son when he wasn’t meeting up with his development milestones. I got a music teacher, a choreographer, and a chess master.

As time went on, we invited friends to come over and now, we have a creative studio. We do dance, music, chess, and gymnastics. Because children with neurodivergent traits are usually creative, these activities have been able to help us have an inclusive environment.

It’s an inclusive environment where you find children with neurodiverse abilities doing different things; an environment where there is acceptance and empathy. I would say, the studio has helped in bridging that gap of exclusion and also helping to spread awareness through word-of-mouth. Parents tell their friends about the positive impact our facility is having on their children, and they too are convinced to come on board. During this process, there is a growth in awareness about Special Education Needs and the fact that through the right therapies, children with special education needs can thrive.

FOS is very inclusive. Our neurotypical children are aware of children who are neurodivergent in our midst. There is a lot of empathy around us too.

Also, through media platforms like yours that are willing to have advocates and experts like me educate the public about special education needs, awareness is increasing continuously.

A lot of parents in Nigeria shy away from the issue of Autism when their kids are living with this condition. So, how do you get such people to open up?

Knowledge is power, and I try to educate the parents of autistic children as much as I can. I try to demystify what autism is, and also give facts.

It’s a lot of work because we’re in a society that holds cultural beliefs in higher consideration over scientific evidence. Firstly, I emphasize that autism is NOT a spiritual attack. For some reason, this seems to be a commonly held perception.

Furthermore, I express frankly, that there is no “magic” cure for autism, so I advise parents to beware of charlatans. There is indeed no treatment for autism. However, with the right intervention, a struggling autistic child can grow into a non-struggling autistic adult. The more parents know this, the more false beliefs are minimised. When we keep the right information going, we will experience change.

What is the way forward for children living with Autism, and their parents?

The way forward actually starts with the parents. My advice is: Always seek experts that can administer the right therapy for your children. Do your research. When speaking with people who claim to be Autism specialists, ask for their credentials and certifications. When you get the right help for your child, you will see measurable progress in their abilities. Remember, changes don’t happen overnight. It takes time, patience, and a lot of love and nurturing.

What has the most memorable experience been for you on this career path?

One major memorable experience in my career was finding my true calling, which was actually what led me into this career. I am still experiencing memorable moments. In general, I have experienced many memorable experiences on this career path. Seeing that intervention is working and children are making measurable progress, is a constant source of fulfillment for me.

Recently, after a tough therapy session with a child who doubted his ability and was resisting intervention; with encouragement, he eventually did the presented task. While he was leaving the therapy room, he came back to say, “I love you Ladylight.” For me, this is very memorable. This made me feel that the child understands and cherishes the expression of love during the therapy session.

What are some challenges you have faced in your career, and how have you overcome them?

I would say that one of the biggest challenges I have faced so far is that some parents do not quite understand what being on the autism spectrum means, and come to us with the expectations of a cure. They tell us to perform magic but there is no such thing as a cure for autism. Explaining this to a parent could be one difficult task.

Another challenge is in the area of collaboration. Emphasis should be made on the collaboration of all stakeholders working with the child at home, school and centre, for the child to attain a generalisation of skills mastered in all environments. This means that if their child can master a skill at the centre, the same skill must be mastered at home, as well as in a school environment. Collaboration is key.

What was your family’s reaction when you told them you were leaving your successful banking career for the education sector? Did they support your decision?

Luckily, my family has always understood that I’m one of those people driven by purpose. Happiness matters to me, and it’s not just about a huge paycheck. To me, happiness is all about true fulfillment and carrying out the mission God has put one on this earth for.

Yes, I worked as a banker, and I loved my salary. Although I am from a big family and the youngest of the family, my salary made me more financially independent of my family. This gave me joy. Kudos to the bank! However, I do not miss the banking sector for anything. It was not my calling, it was just a job. I am glad I found my calling as a Special Education Needs expert and practitioner.

Who are some role models you look up to in the field?

I admire different people for a few reasons. I am drawn to academicians. People who have gone ahead of me in the search for knowledge. Knowledge is a quality I admire in people. And for public figures, one of the people I admire is the owner of Standard Bearers School, Mrs. Oni. I admire her heart and the passion she puts into the way she works with children. She taught me that every child is intelligent in their unique ways. I admire Mrs. Nwokolo, the only Board Certified Behaviour Analyst (BCBA) in Nigeria. She is the owner of Shades of Life, an A.B.A centre.

What advice would you give those who aspire to have a career like yours?

I would emphasise the true passion for the field, the right certifications, and the right mindset. When you are passionate and you empower yourself with the right education, then you are good to go.

What do you do in your spare time when you are not working?

I love to spend time with my family when I’m not working. As a mom, wife, and entrepreneur, finding a good balance between work and life can be quite challenging. So I consciously ensure that when I’m not busy with work, I am spending quality time with my family. Also, because I am constantly in search of knowledge, I am always studying and researching credible information that can help me learn more about my profession. I believe that every day should be a learning experience for us as human beings.

What are some changes you would like to see in the sector in Special Education Needs Sector in Nigeria?

Autism is a hidden disability except in cases of other comorbidities, meaning the presence of other conditions. This makes it hard for families with children on the spectrum to access the basic accommodations required. I would love to see the day when every typical Nigerian is aware of autism. I would love to see provisions and accommodations made for autistic individuals. I would love to see our government support families who have children with neurodevelopmental disorders. I would love to see more genuinely inclusive spaces – from schools to religious centres, to play areas. I would love to see more professionals in this space, for the work is a lot, and the labourers are few.