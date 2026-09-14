Dangote Refinery Opens Landmark Initial Public Offering Today to the Investing Public

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE today announced the commencement of its Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a historic milestone in Nigeria’s economic development and the evolution of Africa’s capital markets. The offer will be formally launched at a ceremony on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos, bringing to the public, for the first time, an opportunity to own a stake in Africa’s largest refinery and one of the world’s most significant industrial projects.



The IPO, which opens today, September 14, 2026, consists of 4.1 billion new ordinary shares offered at N525 per share, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares valued at N5,250. The offer is expected to remain open until October 13, 2026, subject to the terms outlined in the Prospectus. The transaction is targeted at retail, institutional, and eligible African investors, reinforcing Dangote Refinery’s commitment to broadening ownership and deepening participation in Nigeria’s capital market.



The public offer is expected to raise approximately N2.15 trillion, making it one of the largest equity offerings ever undertaken in Africa. The proceeds will support the Refinery’s long-term growth plans, operational expansion, strategic investments, and the creation of additional value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.



Speaking on the significance of the IPO, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, said:

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Dangote Refinery and, indeed, in the economic future of our nation. This offering is about more than raising capital; it is about creating an opportunity for ordinary Nigerians, Africans, and investors across the globe to participate directly in one of the most transformative industrial projects ever built on the continent.

We established this refinery to transform Africa’s energy landscape, create jobs, conserve foreign exchange, and unlock shared prosperity. With this IPO, we are extending that vision by democratising ownership and ensuring that millions of people can benefit from the value being created.



We believe that broad-based ownership is one of the most effective ways to build wealth, strengthen the capital market, and accelerate economic inclusion. We invite investors to join us as partners in building a globally competitive enterprise that will continue to shape the future of energy, manufacturing, and economic development in Africa.”

According to Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group: “The launch of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO is an important moment for Nigeria’s capital market, not simply because of the scale of the transaction, but because of what it represents.



Our capital market must increasingly become a place where Nigerians can participate in the value created by our country’s most important businesses. That means broadening ownership, expanding access and creating stronger connections between Nigerian enterprise and Nigerian capital.

At NGX Group, we have been deliberately building the infrastructure to make that possible. Through NGX Invest and connectivity across more than 50 distribution channels, including stockbrokers, banks and fintechs, we are making participation in the public market more accessible.



This is how we build an ownership economy: strong Nigerian businesses accessing long-term capital, and more Nigerians having the opportunity to participate in their growth.”

Dangote Refinery has emerged as a strategic national asset, helping to strengthen energy security, reduce dependence on imported refined products, conserve foreign exchange, and position Nigeria as a major exporter of petroleum products. Since commencing commercial operations, the Refinery has supplied premium-quality petroleum products to domestic and international markets while supporting industrial growth and economic transformation across the region.



The Company emphasized that participation in the offer has been designed to be accessible, transparent, and technology-enabled. Eligible investors can subscribe through approved distribution channels, including NGX Invest, designated commercial banks, and authorized investment platforms, subject to the provisions contained in the Prospectus.



As the commencement ceremony takes place on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange today, Dangote Refinery reaffirmed its commitment to operational excellence, corporate governance, sustainable growth, and long-term value creation for shareholders.