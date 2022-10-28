Odili Announces Employment for 13 Graduate Nurses of Pamo Varsity

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili, has announced automatic employment for the newly graduated nurses of Pamo University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Port Harcourt.

This is as the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), has expressed confidence on the quality of products the university is graduating.

Odili, who is a Pro-chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the university made the announcement yesterday at the induction/oath taking ceremony for the new Nurses held at the University campus in Iriebe area of the Rivers state.

The pro-chancellor, who announced the immediate employment after their internship, also awarded N500, 000 for the overall best graduated student, and N100,000 for each of the inductees, among other things

The graduated nurses include: Samchisadede Glad, Ajoku Chukwuemeka, Nwokogba Melody, Thompson Pamela, Chimankpam Sarimazinuchi, Vinebo Vanessa, Romeo Favour, Benson Elizabeth, Olumati Maxwell, Bruce Hearty, Dagogo Lolia, Ikpe Mercy and Kio Tatie.

The inducted nurses were the first set of students admitted into the department of Nursing Sciences, when the university started five years ago.

However, Odili tasked them on the need to always give honour and great respect to their parents, Governor Nyesom Wike and the state government for their contributions in helping them achieve their dreams.

He said: “The best graduating student has shown extraordinary attention to what they were here for in their hard work and dedication and for that reason, members of the governing board have agreed that each of the students will receive N100,000, the best in the various sub-departments will get N200,000, the best graduating inductee, will get N500,000.

“Each inductee will get laptop, a stethoscope, a Thermometer, a Nurses clock/watch, and a Nurses bag.”

He urged them to ensure they represent the school well, wherever they find themselves in the future.

Earlier during an interaction with journalists, the Registrar/Secretary General, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Alhj. Farouk Abubakar lauded the PUMS for the great work it is doing to increase the manpower base of the medical sector of the country, particularly in Nursing care.

Abubakar described the induction of fresh graduate Nurses into the system as a mark of great joy, moreso, coming at a time when the country is faced with mass exodus of medical workers.

He expressed confidence in the quality of products the University is graduating , noting that the institution is world class and its products are competent and professional in every sphere of Nursing care delivery.

“What we are witnessing today is a mark of joy to us, especially at a period when the country is faced with high turbulent of brain drain of Nurses and midwives and this world class institution is today adding to the number to Nigerian workforce.”

In her keynote Lecture, the Resource person, Mrs. Gift Cornelian-Timighe charged the graduates to ensure integrity, hard work and teamwork while carrying out their nursing duties.