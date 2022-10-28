Honeywell Group Joins Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council as Strategic Partner

Dike Onwuamaeze

Honeywell Group, a leading Nigerian investment holding company, has been announced as a strategic partner of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) while its Managing Director, Mr. Obafemi Otudeko, was also announced as a member of CWEIC’s Global Advisory Council.

A press release that was issued by the Honeywell Group on Tuesday stated that the CWEIC’s Chairman, Lord Marland of Odstock, who made the announcement, said: “I have great pleasure in welcoming Honeywell Group as a Strategic Partner of the CWEIC. It is an honour to welcome you to the CWEIC network.”

The CWEIC, which is a not-for-profit commercial organisation with a mandate from Commonwealth Heads to facilitate trade and investment throughout the Commonwealth Nations, boasts almost 100 business and government strategic partners from 30 countries and territories.

Otudeko, who responded to the announcement, said that Honeywell Group has “a history of establishing impactful cross-sector partnerships that create valuable opportunities and drive sustainable growth in Africa and beyond.

“We are excited about our partnership with CWEIC as this will enable us to engage with a more extensive network of international partners focused on establishing growth-driven enterprises across the Commonwealth.”