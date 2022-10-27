HYPPADEC to Set out Indicators to Achieve Developmental Objectives of Buhari’s Govt, Says Commission’s Chairman

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of HYPPADEC Governing Council, Joseph Terfa Ityav, has said the commission would set out indicators to achieve the developmental objectives of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

While addressing the stakeholders at a gathering on the proposed HYPPADEC medium term strategic plan 2022-2027 in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, he said the plan would assist the commission to clearly define its objectives.

He assured the state that HYPPADEC would continue to synergise and engage stakeholders in various communities where it operates to meet the need of the people.

In his closing remarks, the Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa, commended the Kebbi State Government, LGAs and traditional rulers for their support to the commission, saying the support has made the commission’s work easier.

According to him, “We are going to support communities in the six catchment states in our intervention in areas of health, education, security, water, among others.

”In Kebbi State, we are going to provide diagnostic equipment, eco-scanning facilities, optical dental facilities in some of the general hospitals of the four emirates in the state.”

He commended the participants for honouring their invitation, assuring them that the commission would do justice to observations raised by the stakeholders.

In his response, the state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said there was need to establish a National Drainage Architecture in the country, adding that such architecture would support the management of water bodies across the country.

He said: “With the proposed architecture, it can be determined how much is required for instance for five to 10 years to support riverine communities relying on water bodies.”

Bagudu said flood and drought were resource issues that could be dealt with adequate resources, noting that hydropower should not be relegated to the background; it should be accorded top priority.