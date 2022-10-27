Ex-BB Naija housemate, Nina, remarries in US

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy, has remarried.

The Imo State-born TV reality star got married to an African-American, Chris Miller.

It was learnt that the new couple reportedly met sometime in 2021 and dated for seven months before finally tying the knot privately in a court in the United States of America.

It was gathered that the marriage was consummated in April 2022 and Nina has since changed her name on all social media platforms to the husband’s name, Nina Ivy Miller.

The BBNaija star was reportedly married traditionally to one Anthony who did not show up at the wedding in 2020, raising eyebrows on social media that the marriage was fake to escape from the “Baby Mama” tag which she was called.

The reality star has been in so many controversies on relationship hence the need to keep the marriage private.