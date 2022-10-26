WIA Partners Coca-Cola Foundation to Empower 20,000 African women Entrepreneurs

Esther Oluku

The Women In Africa (WIA) Initiative has signed a three-year partnership with The Coca-Cola Foundation to empower 20,000 women entrepreneurs from 10 African countries, through the JAMII Femmes Programme, an initiative of The Coca-Cola Foundation, the Founder WIA Initiative, Mrs Hafsat Abiola-Costello has said.

The Programme will focus on supporting women with innovative solutions for sustainable development over three years through online training, networking, mentorship and local boot camps.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, Abiola said: “Our aim is to give African women access to resources and to champions that can set them up for success.

“The programme will directly impact 20,000 and indirectly impact over 60,000 persons thus opening up pathways to their success and is key to Africa’s rise.”

Vice President Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability at Coca-Cola, Patricia Obozuwa, stated that the partnership is a testament to the belief that Coca-Cola Foundation has in African women and the continent at large.

“The initiative will boost business creation opportunities by improving access to vocational training, networks, finance and markets. For this first year, the Coca-Cola Foundation and Women In Africa are offering a multi-phase programme to 7,000 women from three countries; Ivory Coast, Kenya and Nigeria.

“The first phase is a 4-month digital training phase, conducted by WIA’s partner, Honoris United Universities, Africa’s first and largest network of private higher education institutions, which will enable them to develop skills.

“More than 600 entrepreneurs will receive grants to support their business development and increase their impact in communities. In January 2023, 70 selected beneficiaries will benefit from a 2-week accelerator programme, ” she said.