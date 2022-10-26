  • Wednesday, 26th October, 2022

Terror Threat: US Grants ‘Authorised Departure Status’ to Embassy Employees, Family Members in Abuja

Breaking | 1 min ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The United States government has granted authorised departure status to US citizens in Abuja.

The authorised departure permits the voluntary departure of family members and certain employees of its embassy in Abuja  due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks. 

The US consulate and embassy made this known in a security notice issued Wednesday.

The notice followed a security alert issued recently about mpending terror attacks in the country, especially the nation’s capital by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terror group.

It stated: “The U.S. Department of State granted authorized departure status to Embassy Abuja, which permits the voluntary departure of family members and certain employees due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks. 

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja continues to have limited ability to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Nigeria.

“The U.S Consulate in Lagos continues to provide routine and emergency services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria.”

It further urged its citizens to have a personal emergency action plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.

It said, “Take advantage of commercial transportation options, if you wish to depart Nigeria. Monitor local media for breaking news on the security situation. Be aware of your surroundings. Keep a low profile.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.